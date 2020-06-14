Atletico Madrid target Edinson Cavani to leave PSG

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed striker Edinson Cavani will leave the French giants this summer.

The Uruguayan international has been linked with an exit from the Ligue 1 champions, with his contract expiring at the end of June.

However, former Brazilian star Leonardo has now clarified the situation regarding the veteran striker’s future.

“Cavani will not be with us next season. That is official,” according to reports from Diario AS.

“We are working on a deal to keep him and Thiago Silva on short term deals into August, to count on them in the Champions League.”

Confirmation that Cavani will now leave the French capital will place Atletico Madrid on red alert, after failing in their attempts to sign him in January.

PSG wanted €10m for the former Napoli forward, however, due to his contract situation, Atletico were unwilling to pay more than €5m.

Diego Simeone will be in the market for an experienced striker ahead of the 2020-21 season, with lingering doubts over the long term future of Diego Costa.

Cavani leaves the French capital as PSG’s club record goalscorer, after netting 200 goals in all competitions, ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Pauleta.