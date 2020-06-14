Arsenal favourites to sign Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey

Arsenal are close to agreeing a €50m deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to reports from Cadena COPE.

The Ghanaian international has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital this summer, after talks over a new contract stalled.

Diego Simeone is determined to keep the 27-year old at the Wanda Metropolitano, and extend his current deal beyond 2023, with an increased exit clause of €80m.

As it stands, Partey can open negotiations with other clubs, provided his current €50m clause is met in the coming months.

Manchester United have also been rumoured to be preparing an offer, but according to COPE journalist Antonio Ruiz, Atletico are resigned to losing him, with Arsenal his likely destination.

Partey has been encouraged to consider leaving Madrid to take up a new challenge in England in recent weeks, by his Ghana teammates and his father.

Any move from Mikel Arteta’s side will be dependent on their potential European qualification for the 2020-21 campaign.

If the Gunners miss out on either Champions League or Europa League football next season, their transfer budget will be impacted, and Arteta could be priced out of a move for Partey.