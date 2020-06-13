Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid have 11 finals to play in La Liga

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has issued a rallying call to his players ahead of their La Liga return against Eibar this weekend.

Los Blancos face the Basque side at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano after La Liga ratified their youth team stadium as acceptable for games, due a summer redevelopment at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This weekend’s game is one of 11 games still to be played in 2019-20, with Zidane’s side looking to overhaul a two point gap on leaders Barcelona.

With a decisive run of matches on the horizon, the French boss was firm in outlining the task ahead for his squad.

“We are very lucky and grateful to be able to play again. We are ready to return,” he told reporters from Marca.

“These 11 games are like finals for the players. The squad knows what it is like to play in finals, and that gives me confidence.

“We are well prepared, and now we must give everything in each game left. I have every faith in the players, and we must prove ourselves.”

Zidane will make a late check on Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez ahead of the visit of Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side, but Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic are likely to miss out.

Real Madrid face an even split of five home and away games following this weekend, as they look to chase down Quique Setien’s side.

Home ties with Valencia and Getafe will be key to how their season ends, alongside vital trips to Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao.