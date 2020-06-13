Vidal hints at Barcelona exit and Conte reunion at Inter

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has hinted he wants to link up with boss Antonio Conte at Inter: “He knows that I am a winner, he knows that he can trust me.”

The Chilean midfielder has started just 13 matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana despite scoring in six different matches in La Liga to date, and it had been rumoured that he wants more first-team football.

The Chilean looked set for Inter in the summer of 2018 until the Blaugrana swooped in late to sign him from Bayern Munich, while he previously thrived under Conte at Juventus – leading to links to both Italian clubs this year.

“We have a very good relationship. He knows that I am a winner, he knows that he can trust me,” Vidal told El Periódico de Catalunya, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

However, Vidal: “My family is happy here (in Barcelona) and I have very good teammates. I like to play, I like to feel important. I do not play all the games but I help to win titles.”

The arrival of Dutch international Frenkie De Jong at the Camp Nou last summer pushed Vidal further down the pecking order and Inter boss Conte is waiting to make an offer should he look to move on from Catalonia.

Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Riqui Puig are among the other central midfield options currently at the Camp Nou.

Vidal is said to have a transfer valuation of between €15m and €20m.