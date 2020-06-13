Quique Setien satisfied with Barcelona’s winning La Liga return

Barcelona boss Quique Setien refused to get carried away as his side secured a 4-0 winning return to La Liga action at Real Mallorca.

La Blaugrana strolled to victory against Vicente Moreno’s relegation threatened side, with goals from Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi securing all three points.

Setien’s side have stretched their lead at the top of La Liga to five points, with rivals Real Madrid not in action until tomorrow.

However, despite being in pole position to defend their title, the former Real Betis coach wants his side to stay focused on the games to come.

“We have played well in most parts of the game. I am satisfied,” he told reporters from El Chiringuito at full time.

“We’ve not played to our full capacity tonight, but it has been a good start to the end of season sprint.

“It has been a very uncertain time, but winning this game was very important.”

Barcelona now face a straight shootout with Zinedine Zidane’s side to secure the title in the coming weeks.

Despite not taking on their old rivals before the end of the campaign, they do face a difficult run of matches.

Away games against Sevilla and Villarreal will be vital for Setien, with a home clash against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid a potential title decider if Barcelona lose.