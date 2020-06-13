Martin Braithwaite delighted with first Barcelona goal

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has spoken of his delight at scoring his first La Blaugrana goal in their 4-0 win at Real Mallorca.

Quique Setien’s side returned to La Liga action in style, with goals from Arturo Vidal, Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi sealing all three points.

Braithwaite controversially secured an €18m move to Catalonia in February, after La Liga ratified an emergency transfer due to Barcelona’s injury problems.

Despite some all action displays prior to the suspension of Spanish football in March, he had not found the net for his new club.

But the Danish international reacted smartly inside the box to power home Messi’s knockdown on 37 minutes, to open his account for the defending La Liga champions.

“It is incredible to score my first goal for Barcelona. But it’s more important to restart the season with a win,” he told an interview with El Chiringuito after the game.

“We are pleased with the result, but we have to continue to play like this and win games.”

Braithwaite played the full 90 minutes in Mallorca, but Setien is expected to rotate for their home tie against Leganes on June 16.

Luis Suarez replaced Antoine Griezmann on 57 minutes, as the Uruguayan international looks to edge himself back tino full fitness.

Suarez could replace Braithwaite against his former side, with Ansu Fati also potentially coming in, as Setien shuffles his pack.