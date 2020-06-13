Luis Suarez on the bench for Barcelona’s clash with Real Mallorca

Luis Suarez returns to the Barcelona squad for their La Liga clash with Real Mallorca tonight, after five months out injured.

The Uruguayan international underwent knee surgery in January, but due to the suspension of the 2019-20 season, he is in line to play a key role in the coming weeks.

La Blaugrana return to action ahead of title rivals Real Madrid, with boss Quique Setien only missing Clement Lenglet and Ousmane Dembele for the visitors.

Ronaldo Araujo replaces Lenglet in defence, with Martin Braithwaite partnering Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in attack.

Real Mallorca boss Vicente Moreno has issues at left back, with Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman and Leonardo Koutris both sidelined.

However, Real Madrid loan star Takefusa Kubo and Croatian striker Ante Budimir both start for the relegation battlers.

REAL MALLORCA XI: Reina, Pozo, Valjent, Raillo, Sastre, Pedraza, Rodriguez, Kubo, Sevilla, Budimir, Hernandez

BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Pique, Araujo, Alba, Busquets, Vidal, De Jong, Griezmann, Braithwaite, Messi