Eden Hazard set for long awaited Real Madrid return against Eibar

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is in line to start his first Los Blancos game since suffering a serious ankle injury in February.

The Belgian international has endured an injury disrupted first season in Spain, with two separate problems restricting him to just nine La Liga starts in 2019-20.

However, the three month suspension of Spanish football has allowed his rehabilitation period to be accelerated, and he is now fully fit for the vital end of season run in.

According to the front page of Saturday’s edition of Marca, Zinedine Zidane will throw the former Chelsea star straight into the starting line up, alongside Karim Benzema and Isco at home to Eibar.

Zidane’s side are aiming to overhaul arch rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race, with Quique Setien’s side currently enjoying a two point lead at the top of the table.

Real Madrid have a challenging set of fixtures still to come, with games against Valencia, Real Sociedad and Getafe in the next month.