Barcelona to help pay Coutinho wages to smooth exit

Barcelona are willing to help pay the wages of Philippe Coutinho at his next club to move him on this summer, report The Telegraph.

The Brazilian is said to earn over £200k per week at the Camp Nou and whilst clubs are interested in his signature, they may need help from the Catalan club to pay his salary.

Earlier in the week, Diario Sport reported both Tottenham and Chelsea were holding talks for the player and evaluating the possibility of including anyone in a player-exchange deal for Coutinho this summer.

It is said that the sporting direction teams of all three clubs are studying potential ways of a including players in an exchange deal to lower the price they pay for Coutinho.

Separately, Diario Sport cited reports from England and France that Newcastle were in negotiations for the player but the Catalan outlet believes London is a more likely destination.

Bayern Munich – where Coutinho is on a season-long loan arrangement from Barcelona – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling the former Liverpool star this year to raise vital funds, while the player is said to have little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

The Brazilian scored 21 goals in 76 outings for Barcelona after moving in a club record €160m fee from Liverpool in January 2018 but he has consistently flattered to deceive since.