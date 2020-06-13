Barcelona-target Tanguy Kouassi leaving PSG

Highly-rated Paris Saint-Germain defender Tanguy Kouassi, who has been linked to Barcelona, is leaving the French capital this month.

As reported by RMC Sport, the teenager will not renew his contract in the France capital at the end of the month and will be a free agent, but neither RB Leipzig nor Milan will be his next destination.

The 17-year-old has featured 13 times for the Parisians this campaign – scoring three goals – but will be a free agent in three weeks, with L’Equipe reporting in April that Leipzig were likely to trump interest from Barcelona.

The Bundesliga club are set to lose highly-rated central defender Dayot Upamecano this summer as they would rather cash-in on the player than lose him on a free the following summer.

A local Paris boy, Kouassi graduated though the PSG youth system and despite his tender years he has not looked out of place in Ligue 1 and appears to have a bright future in the game.

Kouassi was an important part of the France team which finished third at last year’s FIFA Under-17 World Cup, in which he started all seven matches.