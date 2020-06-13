Barcelona cruise to Mallorca win on La Liga return

Barcelona have thrown down a La Liga title marker to Real Madrid, with a straightforward 4-0 win away at struggling Real Mallorca.

Quique Setien’s side showed no sign of rustiness in the Balearic Islands, as first half goals from Arturo Vidal, and a first club goal, for Martin Braithwaite secured all three points for the visitors.

Vidal nodded home Jordi Alba’s cross inside the first two minutes, before Braithwaite reacted quickest inside the box to crash home a volley from Lionel Messi’s knockdown on 37 minutes.

Barcelona mean business! 🔥 An Arturo Vidal bullet header makes it 1-0 after just 64 seconds! 💥 pic.twitter.com/IvWxOJJRUM — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 13, 2020

Mallorca did have chances either side of the break, with Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo testing Barcelona keeper Marc Ter Stegen.

However, Vicente Moreno’s side were unable to make anything out of their sporadic spells of pressure, and Alba wrapped up the win with ten minutes to go.

The Spanish international showed great pace to burst past two Mallorca defenders, onto Messi’s through ball, and slot past Manolo Reina.

Jordi Alba slots home a third for Barca 🔵🔴 Messi put it on a plate for his teammate with a beautiful assist 😍 pic.twitter.com/L0V3e6FQHg — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 13, 2020

Video via BeIN Sports

Messi added an extra gloss on brilliant performance, with a fourth goal in added time, curling home from just inside the box.

La Blaugrana now have a five point lead over Zinedine Zidane’s side, ahead of their clash with Eibar tomorrow, with 10 games to play in 2019-20 for the Catalan giants.