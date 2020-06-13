Atletico Madrid face injury concerns ahead of Athletic Bilbao clash

Diego Simeone will be without defensive pair Felipe Monteiro and Sime Vrsaljko for their La Liga return at Athletic Bilbao tomorrow.

Both players have been struggling with injuries in recent weeks, but Monteiro had been expected to be fit in time to travel to San Mames.

However, Simeone confirmed in his pre match press conference the Brazilian centre back is still a week away from a return to action, as per reports from Marca.

Midfielder Vitolo also misses out, as he continues to recover from a long term knee problem, with striker Joao Felix serving a one game domestic ban.

However, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata have both been passed fit, and could start in attack against Gaizka Garitano’s side.

ATLETICO MADRID SQUAD V ATHLETIC BILBAO

GOALKEEPERS: Oblak, Adan

DEFENDERS: Trippier, Arias, Lodi, Gimenez, Hermoso, Sanchez

MIDFIELDERS: Partey, Koke, Saul, Herrera, Moya, Carrasco, Llorente, Lemar, Correa, Riquleme

FORWARDS: Costa, Saponjic, Morata, Camello