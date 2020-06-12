Valencia to move for Real Madrid full-back Reguilon

Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon is currently on loan at Sevilla but could be playing at Valencia next season.

A report in Fichajes.net outlines how Los Che are in need of a left-back with Jaume Costa set to return to Villarreal and the club have identified Reguilon, who will be made available by Madrid.

Jose Luis Gaya is established in the position at the Mestalla but Los Che could be tempted to land Reguilon on a loan deal to strengthen their options for the left flank.

Reguilon started 21 matches for Los Blancos last season and was tipped for a bright future at the club, with his levels of performance exceeding those of long-term first choice Marcelo.

However, the former Spain Under-21 international’s future was thrown into jeopardy with the €50m arrival of Ferland Mendy from Olympique Lyonnais last summer.

Mendy’s arrival coincided with Zinedine Zidane’s return and the Frenchman was keen on retaining Marcelo, who had excelled for the side during his first stint at the helm.

That left Reguilon surplus to requirements and he joined Sevilla on a season-long loan deal, where he has made 26 appearances to date this campaign.

Reguilon told Diario de Sevilla in April: “I am from Madrid and I have my life there. And I would love to succeed there.”