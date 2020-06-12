Samuel Umtiti passed fit for Real Mallorca clash

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has been cleared to face Real Mallorca this weekend after recovering from a knee injury.

The French international has been highlighted as a potential absentee after suffering a recurrence of a long standing problem following La Blaugrana’s return to training last month.

Skipper Lionel Messi and forward Luis Suarez are both included after passing fitness tests, but Ousmane Dembele is still sidelined, as per reports from Marca.

Clement Lenglet misses the trip to the Balearic Islands through suspension, with Umtiti expected to partner Gerard Pique in central defence.

Nelson Semedo could start on the bench after only returning to training on Thursday, following a controversial breach of coronavirus lock down last weekend.

BARCELONA SQUAD V REAL MALLORCA

GOALKEEPERS: Marc Ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, Neto

DEFENDERS: Sergi Roberto, Nelson Semedo, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo

MIDFIELDERS: Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig, Monchu

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite