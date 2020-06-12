Remaining Champions League games to be played in Lisbon

Barcelona and Real Madrid will reportedly play the second legs of their Round of 16 Champions League ties in Lisbon.

The Blaugrana face Italian side Napoli in their second leg, originally scheduled to be played in the Camp Nou, while Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid were due to travel to England for the second leg of their clash against Manchester City.

Diario Sport cite a report from German outlet Bild that the four remaining games in this round – including Bayern Munich against Chelsea and Juventus taking on Lyon – will be staged in the Portugal capital.

It is claimed that the remainder of the tournament could be played in one city and the report states that Lisbon is expected to beat off competition from Frankfurt and Moscow to stage the games.

There is a meeting of the UEFA Executive Council scheduled for next week where there is expected to be further clarification of how this season’s tournament will be completed.

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw in Napoli in the first leg while Madrid fell to a 2-1 home loss to City, while Atletico Madrid are already in the quarter-finals having eliminated Liverpool while Valencia were ousted by Atalanta.