Real Madrid identify Espanyol’s Roca as Camavinga alternative

Real Madrid have identified Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca as their main alternative to signing Rennes teenage star Eduardo Camavinga.

17-year-old Camavinga is said to be Madrid’s number one midfield target this summer upon the insistence of Zinedine Zidane and the club will intend to secure his signing.

Although as cited by Diario Sport, there is the potential for complications for such a deal with Rennes qualifying for next season’s Champions League and therefore being in a stronger negotiating position.

The report continues that Espanyol star Roca is who Madrid have identified as a Plan B in their attempts to reinforce the midfield.

Roca, 23, has established himself as a star player at the RCDE Stadium and was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich last summer.

His contract contains a €40m release clause – significantly more affordable than any likely asking price for Camavinga, whose club side have secured Champions League qualification for next season.

A star at Under-21 level with Spain, it is widely thought that Roca will be a part of the senior national team in the coming years and he has started 24 league games for Espanyol this season.

However, his club remain at the foot of La Liga and the possibility of relegation is playing a part in clouding his future in Catalonia.

The central midfielder has only made 114 first-team appearances for the Catalan club but has been widely praised for his technical ability, positional sense and leadership qualities.