Real Madrid end interest in Rayo’s Luzzi after discovering Barcelona offer

Real Madrid have pulled out of the race for Rayo Vallecano’s teenage striker Fabian Luzzi after discovering what Barcelona offered the player, report ESPN.

It is claimed that Madrid would never compete with the figures offered by the Catalan club for a youth player, believing that the amount is excessive and would breach their wage structure.

Last year, Barcelona accidentally emailed the contract details offered to their young star Ilaix Moriba to Espanyol, who reportedly were shocked by the money involved.

Luzzi, 16, is said to be one of the highest rated youngsters in Spanish football and whilst he has been training with the first-team squad in Vallecas, he has yet to make his professional debut.

It follows on from a report in Marca that Barcelona want to sign the Brazil-born striker, although Rayo – where the player has spent the past four-and-a-half years – are trying to persuade him to stay.

The forward was capped at Under-16 level by Spain earlier this year and since celebrating his 16th birthday, he has been allowed to negotiate with other clubs.

Luzzi is not the only young Rayo star who Barcelona have set their sights on, as outlined last month by Marca, the Catalan giants are also monitoring central defender Martin Pascual.