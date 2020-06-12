Real Betis boss Rubi on the brink after Seville derby defeat

Real Betis look set to part company with boss Rubi this summer if they fall to defeat against Granada in their next fixture.

The details are outlined in a Deportes Cuatro report, which claims the side’s limp loss in the Seville derby on Thursday night has heaped further pressure on the Coach who was appointed last summer.

Betis have won just two of their last 12 matches in La Liga and languish in 12th place in the standings although they have played one more game than the teams around them and could end the matchday in 14th.

Los Verdiblancos lost 2-0 at Sevilla on Thursday night – their second defeat of the season to their city rivals – and the manner of the performance was disappointing as they were outplayed until a late rally.

It is said that senior officials at the club have questioned some of Rubi’s decisions, including not starting top scorer Loren Moron or club captain Joaquin in the encounter.

Betis are eight points above the relegation zone and it is now reported former Espanyol boss Rubi is likely to be sacked in the summer if not beforehand.