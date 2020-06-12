Quique Setien unmoved by Arthur Melo exit talk

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has confirmed he has spoken to Brazilian international Arthur Melo about his future at the club.

The former Gremio star has been linked with a potential move to Serie A pair Juventus and Inter Milan, following an injury disrupted 2019-20 season in Catalonia.

However, the 23-year old has stated his desire to remain at the Camp Nou this summer, and Setien echoed this in his pre match press conference ahead of the weekend trip to face Real Mallorca.

“I have spoken to Arthur, but not to much,” as per reports from Marca.

“In the current climate, I will need all of my players, as there are so many games coming up.

“I do not get involved in speculation. He had an injury during the suspension, but he’s back fit and is an important player in the squad.”

Melo joined La Blaugrana in a €31m deal in 2018, making 67 appearances in all competitions, and winning a La Liga title last season.

He is expected to be included in the squad to face Vicente Moreno’s side in the league leaders first game since La Liga’s suspension in March.

Setien also confirmed key pair Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi will be fit to play, following injury concerns earlier this week.

Samuel Umtiti will miss out with a knee problem, and Setien will make a late call on Nelson Semedo, after the Portuguese defender controversially broke coronavirus public health guidelines last weekend.