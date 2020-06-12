Manchester United throwing everything at Barcelona’s Ansu Fati

Manchester United are intent on signing Barcelona star Ansu Fati this summer and are prepared to offer more than €100m, report Diario Sport.

It is said that United’s initial approach was rejected by the Spanish champions but they will renew their efforts to sign the young forward and are prepared to raise the stakes.

The Blaugrana believe Fati will play a part in the club’s first-team squad for the rest of this season and going into the future under boss Quique Seiten, viewing him as non-transferable.

However, his future has been called into question with Borussia Dortmund reportedly identifying the teen to replace Jadon Sancho this summer, as Fati has started only seven La Liga games at Barca despite injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez, while Martin Braithwaite arrived in February.

The Catalan giants confirmed in December that Fati had signed a new contract through until 2022 with an improved release clause – reported to be €170m – amid a fast start to life in the first-team.

The 17-year-old forward, who is the youngest player to score for Barcelona in La Liga is said to be held in high esteem by United and officials at Barcelona which to elevate his clause and status further.

Fati – born in Guinea Bissau, who now has Spanish nationality and also qualifies to represent Portugal – scored and assisted on his first start for the Blaugrana in their 5-2 win over Valencia in September and his level of performance has generated a great level of excitement.

Fati has also become a Spain Under-21 international in recent months after his nationality papers were processed.