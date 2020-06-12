Man United to pip Real Madrid to Ajax’s van de Beek, freeing Pogba move

Manchester United are likely to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek which will free up a future move for Paul Pogba to Real Madrid.

The Dutchman has been strongly linked with both United and Los Blancos this summer as he looks set to exit the Amsterdam giants.

The 23-year-old midfielder was one of the stars last season as Ajax stunned Europe by coming within one minute of the Champions League final, while also enjoying great success domestically.

However, unlike teammates and fellow Dutch internationals Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, he ultimately remained at the Amsterdam giants this season and remains an integral part of their side – although he has strongly been linked with a move away since.

“It is clear that clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United are showing interest in Donny van de Beek,” Ajax technical secretary Edwin van der Sar told NOS, cited by Diario AS and Four Four Two.

“Of course, the movements of €150m-200m will disappear, but I think there is still a very high value for some Ajax players.”

Madrid had been linked with van de Beek but are said to be more focused a move to land Rennes teenage star Eduardo Camavinga this year.

It is claimed that van de Beek would join Bruno Fernandes as a high-profile midfielder arrival at Old Trafford this summer, decreasing the need for Pogba.

In January, a report in reputable Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, as cited by Marca, claimed Los Blancos have had a personal agreement with the player since last summer and now have a verbal agreement with the Dutch champions to seal a €55m move in summer.

The central midfielder – who has netted 10 goals and provided 11 assists this season – has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Amsterdam-based giants and has won international recognition for the Netherlands.