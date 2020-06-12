Inter offer Vecino to Atletico Madrid in Morata exchange

Inter are not giving up in their pursuit of Atletico de Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and are willing to include midfielder Matias Vecino in the operation.

The Nerazzurri are prepared to offer the 28-year-old, whom they know Atleti like, as part of the deal for the Spanish striker who they will continue to try and sign, according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo.

Vecino has been involved in 23 games for the Milanese giants this campaign but has slightly fallen from prominence under Antonio Conte – starting just 14 Serie A matches from a possible 25.

The midfielder arrived into Italy as a teenager and has previously impressed in spells with Fiorentina, Empoli and Cagliari.

Morata has netted 18 goals for Atleti since joining from Chelsea in January 2019 (initially on a loan deal) including 12 in 32 outings this campaign – establishing himself as the club’s main striker ahead of Diego Costa, who has struggled for form.

The striker previously spent two years in Italy with Juventus – where he scored 15 goals in 63 games, helping them to two league titles and the 2015 Champions League final – but he played under Antonio Conte, now boss at Inter both in Italy and with Chelsea.

Morata technically remains on loan at Atleti from Stamford Bridge, but the move will be made permanent this summer for €55m in a pre-agreed deal.

It is claimed Inter want Morata to replace Lautaro Martinez, who has been strongly linked with a summer move to Barcelona.