Gareth Bale set to start for Real Madrid against Eibar

Gareth Bale is set to start for Real Madrid against Eibar in their first match back following the coronavirus pandemic.

The details are outlined on the front page of Friday’s edition of Diario AS which claims that Zinedine Zidane is thinking of starting the Welsh forward on the right side of a three-man attack.

The 30-year-old has only scored two goals in La Liga this season and none since the 2-2 draw at Villarreal in early September, finding himself a peripheral figure this campaign.

Bale remained at Madrid beyond the January transfer window despite reports linking him with a return to Tottenham, while a transfer to China collapsed last summer.

A report last month in Marca claimed that Newcastle United will make signing Bale their priority once their Saudi-backed takeover is processed next month.

A subsequent report in Marca stated that Madrid were desperate to sell the player this summer but are yet to receive any offers.

It is claimed that Los Blancos believe they can put the forward in the shop window in the remaining 11 matchdays of the campaign as they attempt to drum up interest in his signature.