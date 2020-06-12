Dortmund retain hope on Hakimi stay from Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has not given up hope on extending the stay of Achraf Hakimi at the club.

The Moroccan international arrived at Borussia Dortmund on a two-year long loan deal in the summer of 2018 and is now entering the final months of that arrangement.

It is unclear where his future lies – he appears to have regular game-time at Dortmund while at Madrid, his preferred position of right-back is already occupied by Dani Carvajal with Alvaro Odriozola and Nacho Fernandez also in that position.

Achraf’s agent Alejandro Camano said last month his client would return to the Spanish capital when asked of an alleged approach from Italian club Inter, as reported by El Mundo Deportivo: “There is no such offer. We will return to Madrid.”

Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal all want to sign the player, according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, who also claim that Juventus and Bayern Munich are also interested with Dortmund eyeing a permanent deal.

“The contract situation is clear. He will return to Real after his loan here. But, of course, we are interested to see him play for Borussia also in the new season. But it’s too early to say anything profound about this,” Zorc told reporters, as cited by ESPN.

“My contract with Real Madrid? My agent deals with that it, I’m not very aware of that – I don’t know how much I have left,” Achraf has told Cadena Ser.

“It is still the same contract that I signed in 2017, there has been no change.”

In March, a report in Diario AS said Madrid want Achraf back at the club for next season but are aware they would not be able to guarantee him first-team football and were in a dilemma over his future.

“Real Madrid are the club I call home,” Hakimi told Telefoot, in quotes cited by Diario AS.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time there and played lots of games there. If Real Madrid want me to go back, I’ll go back. And if not, I will need to write the next chapter at another great club.”

The player told Cadena Ser in February: “Returning to Madrid is what my contract says, but anything can happen in June and we will see what happens in the summer.

“In my head, I have to want to be playing and keep growing where I am given first-team opportunities, like has been the case here in Germany.

“I want to showcase the player that I am and do what I enjoy doing the most – playing football.”

In January, Marca reported Bayern Munich have approached Madrid over the player and it is said that the German champions valued his versatility.

Hakimi, 21, has already amassed 22 caps for Morocco, including all three group matches at the 2018 World Cup.

The full-back had represented the Bundesliga title challengers 33 times last season and was largely very impressive before being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign in March.

He has once again return to action this season and has appeared in 39 games since the summer including a starring performance in November’s 3-2 win over Inter in the Champions League – where he netted twice.