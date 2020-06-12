Brahim Diaz wants Real Madrid stay despite lack of games

Brahim Diaz wants to stay at Real Madrid beyond this season despite limited opportunities to feature in the first-team.

The Malaga native joined Los Blancos in a €12m deal from Manchester City in January 2019 but has been a peripheral figure at the club, featuring in just 23 minutes of La Liga action this campaign across three substitute appearances.

A report in Marca outlines how the playmaker is intent on remaining in the Spanish capital despite interest from elsewhere.

Brahim featured in 11 matches last season – starting four of the last five – after his January switch from City and appears to have a bright future in the game but has been frozen out this year.

Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Vinícius Junior, Gareth Bale, Marcos Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo Goes are among the attacking options who have more prominence under Zinedine Zidane than Brahim.

Getafe and Rayo Vallecano are said to be among the teams who have held an interest in Brahim, but he would prefer to remain at Madrid.

