Barcelona’s Semedo tests negative for coronavirus after social distance breach

Nelson Semedo will return to Barcelona training on Friday after testing negative for coronavirus having breached social distancing rules.

Diario AS cite a report from Catalan radio station RAC1 that the Portugal defender’s test returned a negative result on Thursday evening, giving him the green light to once again train with his teammates.

He attended a birthday dinner on Monday which breached both social distancing rules and the maximum number of people to gather at an indoor event.

Semedo did not initially report his misdemeanour and trained with his teammates on both Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially exposing everyone at the training sessions should he have tested positive.

The Portugal international is the latest player to breach guidelines after four Sevilla teammates were among a large group of people to meet up, with Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic also accused of flouting the rules.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said that if players continue to breach the guidelines on social distancing then squads may need to be quarantined for the remainder of the campaign.