Atletico Madrid interest in Lacazette sparks Arsenal contract talks

Arsenal are aware of interest from Atletico de Madrid in striker Alexandre Lacazette and will offer him a new contract, report ESPN.

It is said by the report that the Frenchman is happy to stay at the Gunners but he wants to speak to boss Mikel Arteta regarding his role and future at the club amid interest from Los Rojiblancos.

In the summer of 2017, there was total agreement between Lacazette, Atletico and Olympique Lyonnais for the transfer but the deal never went through.

That was due to Atleti’s transfer ban at the time, which ensured that the striker instead moved to North London – where he has netted 45 goals in two and a half seasons since, spread across 114 appearances.

Back in January Marca reported on interest from Diego Simeone’s side in the France international, although no move materialised.

There are long-term doubts over Diego Costa’s future in the Spanish capital and Lacazette could be a replacement.