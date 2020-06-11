(Video) Sevilla dominate El Gran Derbi first half

Sevilla have dominated the opening 45 minutes of their highly anticipated return to La Liga action at home to local rivals Real Betis.

The crunch derby clash between the two sides is the first game in the Spanish top flight game since late March, in front of an empty Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

With both sides struggling for fluidity in the opening stages, the home side settled the quicker, with Argentina international Lucas Ocampos cannoning an effort off the bar on 14 minutes.

Julen Lopetegui’s side pushed on from there, with defender Jules Kounde wasting a great chance from a corner on 26 minutes, as the Frenchman skewed a header well wide of the post.

Dutch international Luuk De Jong missed the hosts third first half chance on the half hour mark, flicking a header wide from Munir El Haddadi’s whipped right wing cross.

Real Betis have struggled to create any attacking chances, with the defensive efforts of Emerson and Marc Bartra keeping them in the game.