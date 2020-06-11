(Video) Lucas Ocampos hands Sevilla El Gran Derbi lead

Sevilla midfielder Lucas Ocampos has handed Julen Lopetegui a vital lead in their derby clash with Real Betis.

The hosts have dominated at an empty Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with a host of missed chances in the opening 45 minutes.

Ocampos cracked a fantastic effort off the bar on 15 minutes, before Jules Kounde and Luuk De Jong wasted headed openings.

Lopetegui’s side picked up where they left off after the break, with Tomas Vaclik foiling Joan Jordan fro close range on 48 minutes.

The home side’s pressure eventually paid off as Ocampos calmly slotted home from the penalty spot following a foul on De Jong by Marc Bartra on 55 minutes.

Sevilla ahead in the derby! Lucas Ocampos makes no mistake from the penalty spot.

Referee Matheu Lahoz opted to consult VAR before making his decision, with the former Barcelona centre back incensed by the decision.

Sevilla deservedly doubled their lead on 63 minutes, as former Manchester City midfielder Fernando reacted to a loose ball from a corner to nod home.