Unai Simon’s Athletic Bilbao contract talks stall

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon is yet to agree a new contract with the club, despite ongoing talks over a new deal.

The Vitoria-born stopper has established himself as first choice for Gaizka Garitano’s side in 2019-20, ahead of veteran keeper Iago Herrerin.

However, despite confirmation of their intention to extend the 23-year old’s current deal beyond 2023, no progress has been made.

Reports from Marca claim the club increased his buyout clause to €50m last summer, and remain confident of tying the Spanish U21 international to San Mames until 2025.

Defender Unai Nunez is also in talks to extend his stay beyond 2023, but he has so far rejected three offers.

Nunez has been a key squad player for Garitano this season, but his first team role has been reduced in 2019-20, with Yuri Beriche at left back.

The Spanish international has been linked with a potential summer move to Arsenal, due to the uncertainty over his new contract.

If he declines the club’s most recent offer, the Basque giants could consider offers in the region of €25m for the versatile full back.