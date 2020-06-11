Tottenham, Chelsea work on player-exchange for Barcelona’s Coutinho

Barcelona are studying players of Tottenham and Chelsea to see if they can include any in an exchange deal for Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Both Premier League clubs are said to be keen on a move for the Brazilian but Diario Sport outline how the player’s €90m asking price may prove prohibitive for any deal taking place.

It is said that the sporting direction teams of all three clubs are studying potential ways of a including players in an exchange deal to lower the price they pay for Coutinho.

Separately, Diario Sport cited reports from England and France that Newcastle were in negotiations for the player but the Catalan outlet believes London is a more likely destination.

Bayern Munich – where Coutinho is on a season-long loan arrangement from Barcelona – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling the former Liverpool star this year to raise vital funds, while the player is said to have little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

The Brazilian scored 21 goals in 76 outings for Barcelona after moving in a club record €160m fee from Liverpool in January 2018 but he has consistently flattered to deceive since.