Thomas Partey’s father drops Premier League transfer hint

Thomas Partey’s father Jacob has confirmed several clubs from across Europe are chasing his son ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder has been linked with a switch to Arsenal and Manchester United ahead of the 2020-21 season, provided either club can pay his €50m release clause in Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos are determined to keep hold of the Ghanaian international in the coming months, but Partey Snr hinted that if his clause is met, he could leave the La Liga giants.

“My son has a clause in his deal with Atletico Madrid. Any club who wants to sign him must meet those demands,” he told an interview with Silver FM, reported via the Metro.

“Any team which meets Atletico’s demands will be able to sign him.

“Arsenal are rumoured to be the team that wants him, but they are not the only ones.

“Whatever decision he makes, I’ll support him.”

Mikel Arteta’s side are reported to the front runners to sign the 26-year old, however any move will be heavily dependent on the Gunners clinching European qualification for next season.

Diego Simeone wants to keep Partey at the Wanda Metropolitano beyond his current contract, which expires in 2023, with a new long term deal in the Spanish capital, including an increased €80m exit clause.