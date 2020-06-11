Suso benched for crunch Sevilla v Real Betis derby

Sevilla midfielder Suso is only fit enough for a place on the bench for tonight’s highly anticipated Seville derby with Real Betis.

Julen Lopetegui’s side host their fierce local rivals at an empty Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, in the first La Liga game since March.

However, the hosts will be without Spanish international Suso after the AC Milan loanee failed to shake off an injury, according to their official Twitter feed.

Lopetegui has opted for caution ahead of a busy run of games in the coming weeks, with the 26-year old named on the bench alongside Ever Banega and Franco Vazquez.

The visitors are at full strength, with Carles Alena, Marc Bartra, Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales all starting.

Veteran midfielder Joaquin is on the bench, with Andres Guardado and Loren Moron – fresh from signing a new contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarin – also named among the substitutes.

SEVILLA XI: Vaclik, Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Reguilon, Oliver, Ocampos, Fernando, Jordan, Munir, De Jong

REAL BETIS XI: Robles, Emerson, Sidnei, Bartra, Moreno, Rodriguez, Alena, Canales, Fekir, Tello, Iglesias