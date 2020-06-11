Sevilla secure winning return with 2-0 derby victory over Real Betis

Sevilla restarted the 2019-20 La Liga season with a comfortable 2-0 El Gran Derbi win over local rivals Real Betis.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are the first Spanish top flight side to play since the league’s suspension back in March, as it prepares to restart fully this weekend.

Second half goals from Lucas Ocampos and Fernando secured all three points for Lopetegui, with the hosts looking to push their case for Champions League qualification at the end of the campaign.

Argentina international Ocampos hit the bar inside the first 15 minutes, before Jules Kounde and Luuk De Jong both wasted chances to open the scoring.

Joan Jordan was denied by Tomas Vaclik early in the second half, before Ocampos tucked home from the spot on 56 minutes, following a foul on De Jong by Marc Bartra.

With Real Betis unable to muster any type of response, Sevilla doubled their lead on 62 minutes, as Fernando nodded home from Ocampos’ corner.

Substitute Nabil Fekir almost pinched a late consolation for the visitors, but Diego Carlos reacted quickly to block his close range drive.