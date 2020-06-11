Real Betis boss Rubi unhappy with VAR in Sevilla derby defeat

Real Betis manager Rubi criticised referee Mateu Lahoz following their returning 2-0 El Gran Derbi defeat away at Sevilla.

The two sides played out the first La Liga game, as part of the restarted 2019-20 campaign, at an empty Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Second half goals from midfield pair Lucas Ocampos and Fernando secured all three points for Julen Lopetegui’s side against a poor Real Betis

The game turned on Lahoz’s decision to award a 55th minute penalty for a foul on Luuk De Jong by Betis defender Marc Bartra.

Lahoz opted not to consult VAR over the incident, with Ocampos scoring from spot, and Rubi was left frustrated at full time.

“Sevilla are a physically strong side, and we have withstood the first half as well as we could,” as per reports from Marca.

“The first goal leaves a bad taste. The referee knows the situation and it’s disappointing he did not review it, but we must respect it.

“In the end, Sevilla were the better side overall, and they managed the game better than us.”

The victory ensures Sevilla restart their push for a Top Four finish strongly, with a four point lead over fifth place Getafe, as Jose Bordalas’ side face Granada this weekend.

Rubi’s side remain in 12th place in La Liga, with a push for European qualification unlikely in the coming weeks, with a nine point gap to seventh place Valencia.