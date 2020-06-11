Newcastle open negotiations for Barcelona playmaker Coutinho

Newcastle United have already opened talks to sign out-of-favour Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Diario Sport builds upon reports from both the British press and France Football in claiming the Magpies have already begun negotiating for the Brazilian.

It follows a similar report in El Mundo Deportivo last month which outlined how the Premier League club have already officially opened negotiations to land the Brazilian from the Blaugrana.

It is even claimed that Newcastle, who are hopeful of a Saudi-backed takeover being completed in the coming weeks, want Mauricio Pochettino – who managed Coutinho at Espanyol – to replace the club’s current boss Steve Bruce.

Bayern Munich – where Coutinho is on a season-long loan arrangement from Barcelona – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling the former Liverpool star this year to raise vital funds, while the player is said to have little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

The Brazilian scored 21 goals in 76 outings for Barcelona after moving in a club record €160m fee from Liverpool in January 2018 but he has consistently flattered to deceive since.