Nelson Semedo misses Barcelona training due to coronavirus controversy

Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo missed today’s training session in accordance with La Liga’s coronavirus guidelines, as per reports from Marca.

The Portuguese international was pictured at a friend’s birthday party earlier this week, with the image showing social distancing measures not being adhered to.

The former Benfica full back is reported to have breached a total of three coronavirus rules, including the recommended number of people in attendance in a group and no face masks being worn.

Semedo has been training alone in recent days, ahead of Barcelona’s return to action this weekend, with a new round of club wide test results expected tomorrow.

If Semedo’s test returns as negative he will be allowed to rejoin training immediately, however a positive test would result in a 14-day self isolation period.

Barcelona are yet to confirm whether or not Semedo will face internal club disciplinary proceedings, prior to their game away at Real Mallorca on June 12.

Lionel Messi is set to be fit to return in time to play, but Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti are both rated as doubtful by manager Quique Setien.