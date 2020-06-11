Matches behind closed doors will cost La Liga clubs €800m

La Liga clubs stand to lose €800m if fans do not return to stands for the remainder of the calendar year.

The details are outlined by a report in the Financial Times, which cites claims from the league’s president Javier Tebas as shooting the financial warning if fans do not return before 2021.

Professional football in Spain returns this week after three months of no action due to the coronavirus pandemic, but all games must be played behind closed doors.

There are hopes that the social distancing measures will be eased as part of Spain’s de-escalation programme but there is a great deal of financial uncertainty even if the remaining fixtures are played out.

Although Tebas remains optimistic that stadiums can return to a capacity between 10% and 15% before the end of the campaign, he warned that it could take two seasons for clubs to recover financial from the impact.

Tebas added that those clubs with the lowest revenue streams would be aided by the league, but warned that clubs must reduce outgoings.