La Liga trio want to sign Lyon forward Bertrand Traore

Real Betis, Sevilla and Valencia are all interested in a deal for Olympique Lyonnais forward Bertrand Traore this summer.

That is according to a report in reputable French outlet L’Equipe as cited by La Razon, who claim the Burkina Faso international could be on his way to Spain.

The 24-year-old joined the French club in a deal reported to be worth €10m in the summer of 2017 after a successful season-long loan stint at Ajax, whom he helped to that season’s Europa League final.

Traore hit 20 goals in a successful first season for the Ligue 1 giants but his goalscoring form has stagnated since – netting just 15 goals across the 2018/19 campaign and the current season.

Capped 52 times for the Burkina Faso, Traore has lost prominence at Lyon this campaign and is said to be open to a change of club this summer.

A versatile attacker who is said to be comfortable on either wing, Traore is a former teammate of Betis star Nabil Fekir and the two clubs are said to share close boardroom relations.