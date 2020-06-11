Jose Luis Mendilibar calls on Fabian Orellana to extend Eibar stay

Eibar boss Jose Luis Mendilibar wants star midfielder Fabian Orellana to remain at the club for the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The Chilean international is out of contract on June 30, and he is yet to agree an extension to his deal at the Estadio Municipal de Iprura.

The 34-year old has hinted at a potential swansong in his native Chile in next season, despite Eibar’s best efforts to keep him.

Mendilibar confirmed the club are in continuing talks with their veteran schemer, and he is hopeful of convincing him to stay in Spain.

“It would be a great loss, as he is often the difference maker,” he told an interview with La Cuarta, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“He would be a loss for the final games of this season, and for next season.

“For a team like Eibar, keeping Fabian is not easy. I would love him to stay, at least until the end of the season.

“I am convinced he can lend a hand for the remainder of this season, but next year is another conversation.”

Orellana has played a key role for Mendilibar’s side following his arrival on loan from Valencia in December 2017, with 76 appearances in all competitions.

Eibar restart their La Liga campaign away at Real Madrid this weekend, as they look to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle in the coming weeks.

Their run in does include some tough games against Europe chasing group Athletic Bilbao, Getafe, Valencia, Sevilla and Villarreal.