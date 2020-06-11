Ivan Saponjic returns to Atletico Madrid training following coronavirus rule controversy

Atletico Madrid striker Ivan Saponjic has returned to full training, after controversially attending a barbecue last weekend.

The 22-year old was photographed at an event in the Spanish capital, alongside Serbian international teammates Luka Jovic and Nemanja Maksimovic, from Real Madrid and Getafe respectively.

Los Rojiblancos confirmed he produced two negative tests after training alone earlier this week, and has now rejoined the group.

As per the current public health guidelines, the former Partizan Belgrade star did not break any rules, however the club have spoken to him regarding his future conduct.

Diego Simeone’s side return to La Liga action this weekend, with a tough test away at Athletic Bilbao.

Reports from Marca claim Simeone is likely to have the majority of his key players available for the trip to San Mames.

Renan Lodi is back in full training following a period of isolation due to a positive coronavirus test last month.

However, Joao Felix will miss out due to a one game suspension, with Vitolo, Felipe Monteiro and Sime Vrsaljko all set for late fitness tests.