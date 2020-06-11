Barcelona enter the race for Turkish star Orkun Kokcu

Barcelona will look to challenge a growing list of clubs for Feyenoord teenager Orkun Kokcu this summer.

The Turkish U21 international has been linked with moves to Barcelona, Sevilla, Chelsea and Arsenal after establishing himself as a first team regular for Dick Advocaat’s side in 2019-20.

Reports from the UK have claimed Mikel Arteta is willing to pay €26.5m for the 19-year old.

However, the Dutch side have rejected early interest in the winger, due to their confidence of being able to secure a higher price ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to Dutch newspaper Rijnmond, Barcelona are now expressing an interest in Kokcu, despite being under contract in the Netherlands until 2023.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Feyenoord are confident of negotiating a club record fee, in excess of the €18m paid for Dirk Kuyt by Liverpool in 2006.

Arsenal’s reported offer is potentially only a starting point for bids, and Barcelona may need to fork out around €35m if they are serious about a move.