Atletico Madrid intend to extend Yannick Carrasco stay

Atletico de Madrid are hopeful of extending their loan deal for Yannick Carrasco beyond this season, report Diario AS.

The Belgian international returned to the Spanish capital in January on a loan deal from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang – where he is under contract until 2022 – until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old reportedly did not hesitate at the chance of rejoining Diego Simeone’s side in January and would be keen to further his agreement with the club, although Dalian Yifang are yet to be consulted.

He has made just five league appearances and featured in 155 minutes of action since his return due to the coronavirus pandemic bringing football to a halt, making Atleti particularly keen to extend the arrangement.

Simeone is said to be a huge fan of the player and will include him in his starting line-up for the game against Athletic Club Bilbao on Sunday.

He had been in sterling form for the Chinese club last year – netting 17 goals in 25 league games and also providing eight assists.

Carrasco joined Atleti from Monaco in the summer of 2015 and netted 23 goals in 124 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side, including in the 2016 Champions League final, before surprisingly moving to the Far East.