Wolves move for Espanyol striker and China international Wu Lei

Wolverhampton Wanderers are negotiating to sign Espanyol striker and China international Wu Lei this year.

As outlined by Marca, the striker – who has scored seven goals in 38 appearances for the Catalan club so far this campaign – is out of contract at the RCDE Stadium in December and is free to talk to other clubs.

The 28-year-old joined Espanyol in December 2019 in a €2m deal from Shanghai SIPG – where he scored 169 goals across ten years and became a star at international level, with 18 goals in 67 caps.

In December, Wu Lei became the first Chinese player to score against Barcelona, scoring the 88th-minute equaliser for Espanyol in the Catalan derby after coming on as a substitute in a 2–2 draw.

A versatile forward, the China international is known for his explosive pace and movement off the ball while his move to Espanyol was also partly viewed as a marketing ploy with the club owned by Chinese businessman Chen Yansheng.

Wu Lei’s intention was to stay at the Catalan club regardless of whether or not they maintained their top-flight status this season but may now be on the move to the Premier League.