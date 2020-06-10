Valencia negotiate for Fiorentina defender Pezzella

Valencia have reportedly offered Fiorentina €15m for the transfer of central defender German Pezzella.

A report in La Razon cites a report in Italian outlet La Nazione claims the two clubs have opened negotiations for the defender, although separate reports say Los Che will move for Monterrey defender Cesar Montes.

The Argentine has impressed in Serie A since his 2017 switch from Real Betis, and he has clocked up 86 first-team appearances for the Italian club and won 12 international caps in that timeframe.

Valencia are short on central defenders – club captain Ezequiel Garay has a long-term injury while the form of Eliaquim Mangala and Mouctar Diakhaby has been unconvincing.

Pezzella turns 29 next month and whilst he is currently the Viola captain, his contract in Florence is due to expire in 2022 and a transfer may be plausible this summer.

The central defender previously impressed in Spain across two seasons with Betis – whom he joined from River Plate in 2015 – as he made 66 appearances, scoring five goals.