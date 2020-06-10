Spanish football stadiums to begin reopening this month

Fans can start returning to Spanish football matches from 29 June as stadiums begin to partial reopen, according to reports.

El Mundo Deportivo cite reports from Cadena Cope that the Spanish government are set to announce a decree which will allow stadiums to reopen with a limited capacity – thought to be 30% – by the end of the month.

The report claims that would allow Barcelona’s home game against Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou to have as many as 30,000 fans in attendance.

The top two divisions of Spanish football get back underway this week following a three-month suspension following the outbreak of coronavirus, but all matches will initially be played behind closed doors.

There are said to be several clubs who are exploring the possibilities of allowing reduced capacities at their stadiums in order to comply with the social distancing measures across the country.

A report last week in El Mundo Deportivo claimed Espanyol are said to be hopeful of allowing one third of their RCDE Stadium capacity to be utilised before the end of the season, which could mean that between 12,000 and 15,000 spectators will be allowed to attend games.

The Catalan club are said to be drawing up a protocol for their plans which will then be forwarded to the relevant authorities who may be opt to give it the green light.