Simeone plans to convert Atletico Madrid’s Llorente into striker

Diego Simeone believes he can convert midfielder Marcos Llorente into a striker in a similar way to Raul Garcia, report Diario AS.

It is claimed that the former Real Madrid player has been being deployed upfront in training sessions in recent weeks by Atleti, who were impressed by his substitute performance at Anfield in the Champions League back in March.

Llorente appeared as a second half substitute and played in an advanced role for Simeone’s side, netting twice but also impressing with his physique and pressing of his opponents.

The midfielder has played 24 matches with Atleti this seaosn: 18 in La Liga, three in the Champions League, two in the Spanish Super Cup and one in the Copa del Rey, but he has started just eight league games.

He has struggled to break into the regular trio of Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez and Koke, while Atleti have a shortage of attackers and Llorente’s attacking talents have now been recognised.

Central midfielder Raul Garcia who was often deployed up top under Simeone at Atleti.