Rennes teenage star Camavinga wants Real Madrid move

Rennes midfield star Eduardo Camavinga is convinced he is going to join Real Madrid, according to a journalist who is close to him.

The Ouest France journalist Benjamin Idrac has followed the teenager’s career closely and believes the player is ‘clear’ in his mind that he will join Los Blancos.

It follows on from a report in RMC Sport via Diario AS last week, which claimed that there has been progression in talks between the clubs over the transfer of the 17-year-old star.

“Camavinga’s future lies at Real Madrid, not with PSG or any other club,” Idrac told Onda Cero, as reported by Marca.

“He has a very clear idea that he will join Madrid, the only question is whether that move will be this summer or next – he and his parents desire is with Madrid.”

The completion of the Ligue 1 season means Rennes will finish in third place and guarantee Champions League qualification, which would bring a significant financial windfall and may mean they do not decide to sell their prized asset.

Rennes intend to keep their prized asset but concede that the teen would love to play for Los Blancos and under Zinedine Zidane.

Camavinga, 17, has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has been involved in all 25 – starting 24 – league matches for his club to date this campaign.

The teenager has featured in 36 matches for Rennes this campaign and he is said to have displayed the qualities to play a similar role for Madrid in the seasons to come.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.