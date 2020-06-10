Real Madrid reject Atletico Madrid offer to use Wanda Metropolitano

Real Madrid have declined an offer from fierce city rivals Atletico de Madrid to use their Wanda Metropolitano stadium for the remainder of the campaign.

Los Blancos will not play at their Santiago Bernabeu home for the remainder of the season due to mass restructuring work at the stadium, including the removal and relaying of the pitch.

Zinedine Zidane’s side will play their remaining fixtures at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, located in the club’s sporting facilities at Valdebebas and which is normally the home of the club’s Castilla side.

“We are at Real Madrid’s disposal if they want to play at the Wanda,” Cerezo had told Cadena Ser on Wednesday, in what could be viewed as an insincere offer.

However, the front pages of Thursday’s editions of both Marca and Diario AS have outlined how Madrid are not contemplating the offer from Atleti and will not be playing at their home, which opened in 2017.

Atleti’s Wanda Metropolitano home has been lauded as filling the void left by their old Vicente Calderon home and hosted last season’s Champions League final, when Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in the decider.