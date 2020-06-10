Oyarzabal commits future to Real Sociedad among Man City links

Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal has ruled out leaving the club amid links to Manchester City: “I am happy where I am, I feel loved.”

The Spain international has grown into one of the best attacking talents in La Liga and has 10 goals to his name this season from 33 appearances.

The player has a €75m release clause at the Basque club with El Confidencial saying City believed he could be an ideal replacement for Leroy Sane, heavily linked to a move to Bayern Munich.

In October, TEAMtalk had an ‘exclusive’ in which they say that City will prioritise the Spain international next summer following a similar report in Calciomercato.

“I’m happy where I am, I feel loved, I feel valued and at no time have I said that I will jump,” Oyarzabal told an interview with AFP, published on Yahoo.

“People talk too much, I want to focus on trying to do the best I can, like I have done so far, and to continue as a footballer here at la Real. I am where I want to be.”

The 23-year-old starred for his nation’s Under-21 side in their European Championships triumph last summer and has subsequently been capped seven times at senior level, while he is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the country.

Oyarzabal was previously linked with a move to City last summer but no move came to fruition and he looks set for a long stay at La Real.